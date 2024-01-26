Massive revitalization on the way for Murchison Road neighborhood in Fayetteville: 'It's positive'

People in Fayetteville's Murchison Road neighborhood are bracing themselves for some major changes. City officials are asking for nearly 30 million dollars from HUD to reconstruct low-income housing there.

People in Fayetteville's Murchison Road neighborhood are bracing themselves for some major changes. City officials are asking for nearly 30 million dollars from HUD to reconstruct low-income housing there.

People in Fayetteville's Murchison Road neighborhood are bracing themselves for some major changes. City officials are asking for nearly 30 million dollars from HUD to reconstruct low-income housing there.

People in Fayetteville's Murchison Road neighborhood are bracing themselves for some major changes. City officials are asking for nearly 30 million dollars from HUD to reconstruct low-income housing there.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in Fayetteville's Murchison Road neighborhood are bracing themselves for some major changes. City officials are asking for nearly 30 million dollars from HUD to reconstruct low-income housing there.

More than 200 people living in the Murchison Townhouses and the Elliott Circle units are expected to have their homes completely rebuilt because of the city's plan to revitalize the Murchison neighborhood. The city says its strategy is through improving housing, attracting businesses and boosting overall quality of life.

"What I really hear is that it's going to be a mixed community now and that what I see in Elliot Circle is that it's kind of been stuck. So, it will grow and it will become more versatile for anyone..." says resident Joyce Steven.

Shronda Hodges says she also supports the project but acknowledges how this might feel disorienting for the elderly, about a third of the people being impacted.

"Uprooting them from their homes and putting into something different could be challenging for them," Hodges said.

Officials say that while the new buildings will have higher floors, residents will still get to choose the level and style of their unit. The city also says they will help relocate residents to temporary units as their housing is being rebuilt.

The city's $27 million application to HUD is only a piece of the pie, as it says other partners including FSU, NCDOT and Cumberland County Schools are investing a total of $130 million to improve the area, with CCS joining in to foster youth development and early childhood education.

Meanwhile, city council is deliberating over whether to invest $6 million it has available into the effort.

"Is that the way we want to go or is there other options? Do we want to look at a tax increase? Do we want to look at if any money can come from ARPA?" says Council Member D.J. Haire.

Business owners tell ABC11 they expect to see positive ripple effects for their shops, too.

"It brings a togetherness, and this what we're looking for here--to bring more of a unified effort on Murchison Road," said James McGrady, the owner of McGrady & Sons Motor & Repair.

John Rose, the owner of J.R. Furniture, says he expects a positive impact on his business, too, but says there's lots of opportunity for growth.

"It all depends on if we could get Walmart to come back. I think that would be great if somebody could fill the void of where Walmart left. It is food desert now, we don't have a pharmacy. We had a pharmacy here and a bank that was inside the Walmart store that a lot of people used and accessed on a daily basis. So we're missing those three things here now. Hopefully, this will drive that type of business back into the area."

City officials say that if they receive the HUD funds in July, they hope to begin the renovation project in December.