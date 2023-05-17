WATCH LIVE

Concept approved for new design of Crown Event Center in Fayetteville

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 10:57PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners approved a new concept design for the Crown Event Center in Fayetteville.

The complex will be made of five venues and will include a two-story lobby, a rooftop terrace facing Gillespie Street, a main event hall that will be able to hold 3,000 attendees, meeting and event spaces on the first floor, and new VIP spaces.

The existing Crown Theatre and Arena will close by November 2025.

For more information about the new event center, visit here.

