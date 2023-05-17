The existing Crown Theatre and Arena will close by November 2025.

Concept approved for new design of Crown Event Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners approved a new concept design for the Crown Event Center in Fayetteville.

The complex will be made of five venues and will include a two-story lobby, a rooftop terrace facing Gillespie Street, a main event hall that will be able to hold 3,000 attendees, meeting and event spaces on the first floor, and new VIP spaces.

