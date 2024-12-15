Woman killed, child among those injured in hit-and-run crash on US Hwy 70 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was killed and three others, including a child, were injured Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 70 in Johnston County.

It happened near the Cornwallis Road underpass around 3 a.m., according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a white BMW was traveling the wrong way eastbound when it hit a white Jeep Cherokee head-on. One car caught fire after the crash. The driver of the BMW fled the scene.

The front passenger in the Jeep Kortney Atkins, 24, of Goldsboro died on the way to WakMed Hospital.

The woman driving the Jeep and other occupants, a child under the age of five and a man, were taken to WakeMed Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, NCSHP said. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities are still searching for the BMW driver.

State Highway Patrol said this is an ongoing investigation. Charges are expected once the driver is found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact N.C. State Highway Patrol Johnston County division at 919-934-2186 or 919-733-3861.

