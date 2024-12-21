1 person dead following shooting in Fenton parking deck in Cary; suspect in custody

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead Friday night after police said he was shot in a parking deck in Cary.

According to Cary Police, officers responded to calls about a shooting about 8:45 p.m. in the Green Parking Deck at Fenton. When officers arrived they found a man dead inside a vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said that shortly after officers arrived, a person called Cary Police and turned himself in. The person was taken into custody and was being interviewed by investigators.

Authorities said the victim and suspect are known to each other and there is no threat to the community.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Cary Police at (919) 469-4012 or report anonymously through Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.

