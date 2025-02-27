1 person dead following shooting in Fayetteville restaurant parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a shooting outside of a restaurant in Fayetteville.

Police said officers responded to calls about a shooting just before 5 p.m. at Smokey Bones Bar and Fire Grill at 1891 Skibo Road. When officers arrived they found a person with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Police have not released any other details or arrests.

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Homicide Detective C. Cross at 472-210-2381.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

