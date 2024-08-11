1 person seriously injured after vehicle hits lawnmower in Harnett County

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding a lawnmower.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said a person on a lawnmower was driving down the street when they were hit by an SUV and went into a ditch, where it caught on fire.

The driver of the lawnmower was ejected from the machine and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The condition of the driver of the SUV has not been released.

