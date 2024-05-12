1 person seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious crash near Fayetteville.
Emergency officials responded to reports about a crash on Interstate 95 near Exit 55 for Murphy Road. When crews arrived they found a Jeep Cherokee that had rolled onto its roof. Another vehicle was found across a ditch near the crash.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in serious condition.
Authorities are searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved.
A witness told ABC11 crews that they saw the vehicle flip several times when the crash happened.