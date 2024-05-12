WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
1 person seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95

Sunday, May 12, 2024 11:12PM
The crash happened near Exit 55 for Murphy Road.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was airlifted to the hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious crash near Fayetteville.

Emergency officials responded to reports about a crash on Interstate 95 near Exit 55 for Murphy Road. When crews arrived they found a Jeep Cherokee that had rolled onto its roof. Another vehicle was found across a ditch near the crash.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved.

A witness told ABC11 crews that they saw the vehicle flip several times when the crash happened.

