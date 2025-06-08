1 shot, killed in Fayetteville on Dornoch Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was shot and killed in Fayetteville Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Dornoch Drive.

Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at 910-705-2141.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Bergamine at (910) 705-2093 or submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org 1and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.