1-year-old Selma boy hit by car in relative's driveway

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-month-old boy is in serious but stable condition at WakeMed in Raleigh after being hit by a vehicle in his family's driveway.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 500 block of Old Moore Road in Selma at approximately 10:44 a.m. to a report of a toddler hit by a vehicle.

A caller to 911 described the incident as a "terrible accident."

Upon preliminary information, investigators concluded the young child was accidentally hit by his grandfather, who was backing out of the driveway in his vehicle.

JCSO said the boy was visiting his relatives with his parents when the accident happened.

Law enforcement did not provide any additional details. However, the agency did note it is investigating the matter.