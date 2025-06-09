Surveillance video shows moments after Durham 11-year-old was shot: 'Jumped right into action'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surveillance video obtained by ABC11 Eyewitness News from inside the Durham Rescue Mission captures the frantic moments after an 11-year-old was shot Saturday night.

"Our guys jumped right into action," said Ernie Mills Jr., Durham Rescue Mission Vice President of Development.

The video shows the girl limping inside with the assistance of the agency's staff. She appears to be in pain as they call for help.

According to police, officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the area of Morning Glory Avenue and Elm Street around 10:20 Saturday night. They said the injured girl was a passenger in a car when the shooting happened.

"One of our clients even gave his shirt to help bandage up the wounds temporarily," said Mills.

The surveillance footage shows a staffer bringing the girl a chair to sit. Durham police arrived on the scene and quickly administered aid to the injured girl. Moments later, EMS arrives and put her on a stretcher.

"I am extremely pleased that our neighbors see us as a safe haven, as a place of refuge," he said. "If you're having problems and need food or if you get shot, you can come to the Durham Rescue Mission and they'll help.

Durham police said the little girl is expected to be okay. They have no one in custody for this shooting.

SEE ALSO | Bull City Future Fund plans announcement in fight against youth gun violence

According to Durham Police, there have been 16 homicides in 2025. Three of the victims were younger than 18. There were at least three shootings across the Bull City during the final week of May. In one of those shootings, a bullet pierced the bedroom wall of a 7-year-old girl's bedroom as she slept. Fortunately, she was not hit.