11-year-old shot in Durham Saturday night, sustains non-life-threatening injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was injured after a Saturday night shooting in Durham.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Morning Glory Avenue and Elm Street.

Officers found an 11-year-old suffering with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information was released.

Anyone with any information can submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.