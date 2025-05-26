14-year-old helps save boy who fell in river: 'I knew he was drowning'

BURLINGTON, N.J. -- A teenage girl is being hailed a hero for jumping into action in New Jersey.

Nylah Bennett had been near the Burlington Public Boat Ramp Friday afternoon, when she heard a child struggling in the water.

She ran and dove into the Delaware River, and kept the child afloat until a boat came to assist.

"I don't know what was going through my head. I just jumped in the water," said Bennett.

The 14-year-old said she heard a little boy's cries for help Friday afternoon at the Burlington Boat Ramp.

"The boy had slipped off at the end of the ramp and all I could see was his hands out of the water. That's when I knew he was drowning," said Bennett.

She says she was in the park playing when things suddenly took a turn.

"I was down by that basketball hoop over there when there was many many kids here and I heard my name being screamed and I was hearing help and stuff," said Bennett.

Once in the Delaware River, Nylah says she did her best to keep the 9-year-old boy from panicking.

"I was just telling him to calm down and that it's all right because I'm here now," said Bennett.

That's when she says a passing boater came and pulled them both to safety. With summer around the corner she's hoping there can be something around the dock to help stranded swimmers.

"Thinking of some kind of flotation device, but we're not sure yet," said Bennett.

With mom by her side, she says she's glad she got her daughter swimming lessons from a young age.

"I'm happy to know both kids came home safe. Not just her seeing something sad and a tragic Memorial Day weekend," said Andrea Milos, Bennett's mother.

The Burlington Police Department issued a statement commending Nylah for her bravery and thanking the boater.

Now Bennett said she wants to learn CPR this summer and become a lifeguard next summer to help save even more lives.