16-year-old shot killed during incident involving family members in Rocky Mount: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teen was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of Center Street just before 10:30 p.m. While officers were on the way to the location, 911 received a call about a boy who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Larry Davis with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UNC Nash Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect has been identified. However, based on facts known at the time and in consultation with the District Attorney's Office, no charges are being filed.

Authorities said the shooting was a situation between family members.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tip411 by texting "RMPD" followed by your message to 847411.