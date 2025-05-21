Massachusetts college student charged with hacking PowerSchool's system, 2024 NC data breach

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Massachusetts college student has been charged in connection with a data breach involving PowerSchool that contains the private information of millions of teachers and students in North Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 19-year-old Matthew Lane was charged with hacking PowerSchool's system and facilitating the 2024 data breach that potentially exposed the private information of millions of North Carolina teachers, students, and parents.

The department said Lane entered a plea deal with the federal government on Tuesday. He is pleading guilty to cyber extortion conspiracy, cyber extortion, unauthorized access to protected computers, and aggravated identity theft.

"This hacker compromised the personal data of millions of people in our state, and I'm glad to see he is being brought to justice," said Attorney General Jeff Jackson in a statement.

In February, the state Attorney General's office launched an investigation into the breach after a security breach in mid-December of PowerSchool, a software company that works with public schools across North Carolina.

Across the country and in North Carolina, hackers were able to potentially access personal data like social security numbers, names, addresses, and medical information in some cases.

Earlier this month, officials at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction issued a warning after hackers sent several emails attempting to extort victims of a recent data breach.

Employees, students, and parents can sign up for credit monitoring on the State Department of Public Instruction website. It prevents anyone from using it to apply for jobs, credit cards, or change any personal information.