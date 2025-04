2 killed in Raleigh crash; both directions closed on Louisburg Rd at I-540

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed Friday morning in a crash on a major road in Raleigh, the Watch Commander said.

Louisburg Road at I-540 is closed in both directions.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

ABC11/ Tamara Scott

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.