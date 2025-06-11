2 men injured in Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 300 block of James Street just after 4:30 p.m. On the way to the scene, police received reports of a shooting at the same location, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Authorities said a short time later, another man was taken to UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the two men are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

