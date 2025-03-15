2 overnight police chases across multiple NC counties end in crashes

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two separate police chases across multiple counties overnight Friday ended in crashes.

Lee County

Lee County deputies attempted to pull over a Dodge Charger, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase continued into Harnett County and Cumberland County. The Dodge traveled down NC Highway 87 before turning onto Manchester Road and running a stop light at the intersection of NC Highway 210.

The suspect vehicle was then struck by another vehicle that had the right-of-way on Highway 210. Both drivers were evaluated and released by EMS at the scene.

The intersection was closed for over an hour and a half for the investigation.

There is no word on charges yet.

Johnston County

Just before midnight, Johnston County troopers attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The chase entered Harnett County on I-95, and the vehicle collided with multiple vehicles at the 73-mile marker. All individuals involved in the crash were evaluated and released at the scene.

Due to the backup from this incident, another crash occurred, resulting in a vehicle overturning on I-95.

The southbound lanes were closed for almost an hour.

There is no word on charges yet.