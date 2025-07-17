2 people arrested in connection with elaborate phone scam in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are facing charges in connection with a phone scam affecting people across Durham County.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said it's seen a significant rise in complaints of a common scam in recent weeks.

Authorities said the scam involves an unsuspected person receiving a phone call saying they owe money to a company to the courts, or have a warrant for their arrest. The caller then instructs the person to go to the bank and withdraw cash, and purchase gift cards or buy bitcoin. In some cases, a so-called "courier" meets the person to pick up the cash directly, said DCSO.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in northern Durham County on Tuesday related to a potential scam/ fraud case, where a victim told authorities that two people arrived in a blue SUV. Deputies said the meeting came after the victim was told the night before that their bank account was compromised and instructed to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money and place it into a "Bitcoin ATM" for "safekeeping."

DCSO said that after complying, the scammers requested more money. The victim was then told that a "courier" would pick up the cash in person. When the two "couriers" arrived, DCSO said they were detained and arrested.

Deputies said 58-year-old Crystal Brooks and 20-year-old Rudraksh Rawat, both of Fayetteville, were charged with felony conspiracy and obtain property by false pretense.

They are being held in the Durham County Detention Facility on a $15,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who feels they may have been a victim of a similar scam are asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880.

Here are some tips to avoid similar incidents, according to DCSO:

Banks, the courts, and law enforcement will not call you and request payment for fines, fees, or to avoid arrest. These organizations do not take payments in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

If someone contacts you either claiming to need immediate payment or asking you not to speak to anyone about what's happening (or threatens you), just hang up.