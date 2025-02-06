2024 Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival booking agent still owes $27,000: 'Never had' this issue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 has learned that Christopher Weeks, the booking agent for the 2024 Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival still owes the city $27,000. According to Durham City Attorney Kimberly Rehberg, he has only paid $10,000.

"He started on the payment plan, but quickly fell off the wagon," she said.

For five decades, the festival has been known for its live music, arts and crafts, traditional African food, and local talent.

"It's been a mainstay on our city's social calendar and a pull for our region," said Durham Mayor Pro-Tem Mark-Anthony Middleton.

Last year, there was controversy when fliers started circulating promoting Grammy Award-winning artist Monica as a confirmed guest. She went on social media to say she was not contacted or contracted by Durham for Bimbé.

When she didn't show up for the festival, the city attorney sought Weeks out to recover money for the breach of contract.

According to Rehberg, Weeks paid a lump sum of $5,000 and entered into a 10-month repayment plan by committing to pay $3,200 a month. The agreement required that he sign a confession of judgment that the city could enforce in the event he failed to comply with the repayment plan.

In September, the city attorney's office was notified that Weeks was not making payments. It filed a confession of judgment on Sept. 18, 2024. The judgment has been docketed in both Durham and Wake counties. It is a judgment of record that could potentially be levied for 10 years.

"Based on that, he has reached out to the city to ask about reimplementing the payment plan," said Rehberg.

The city said it added clauses to the contract to make sure all future booking agents follow proper agreements with the city.

"Language that says within 30 days of signing this contract, we expect to hear directly from the artist that yes, I'm in," Rehberg said. "Other types of social media and website pronouncements that they are committed to the festival."

As far as hearing directly from artists that they were committed, Rehberg said, "We've never had to have that type of assurance." before 2024's issues.

ABC11 reached out to Weeks but did not hear back. The new booking agent for Bimbé is HBCU Direct Touring, LLC.