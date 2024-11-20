2024 CMA Awards: Everything to know about country music's biggest night

LOS ANGELES -- It's almost time for Country Music's Biggest Night! We have everything you need to know about the 2024 CMA Awards.

How to watch

The 58th annual CMA Awards broadcasts live on ABC tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville on "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT streaming at OnTheRedCarpet.com and CMAAwards.com.

You can also stream it live on Hulu, ABC News Live on Disney+, and YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet.

Where are the CMA Awards this year

The award show is being held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Who's nominated

Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations, while other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each.

Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secured three nominations.

For a third year in a row, Wallen is up for both the top prize - entertainer of the year - and the male vocalist categories.

Rounding out the entertainer of the year categories are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson.

Ahead of the nominations announcement, some fans speculated that Beyoncé, whose landmark country-and-then-some reclamation "Cowboy Carter" was released during the eligibility window, could receive a nomination at the 2024 CMAs. She did not.

Earlier this year, the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard country albums chart, making her the first Black woman to top the chart since its 1964 inception.

Who's hosting the 2024 CMA Awards

A year after the "Heart Like a Truck" singer won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson will make her hosting debut on the show this year, joining the familiar team of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as a third co-host.

"I am pumped!" Wilson told On The Red Carpet. "I mean even as a little girl, like watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. I mean we looked forward to it... We would watch rodeo or we would watch the Country Music Awards!"

Who's performing

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year, Luke Combs, will perform "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

Three-time nominee this year, Megan Moroney, will perform her single "Am I Okay?"

Kacey Musgraves, also with three nominations this year, will sing "The Architect."

First-time nominee and performer Bailey Zimmerman will take to the stage with "New to Country."

Collaborations include two-time nominee this year Kelsea Ballerini and first-time nominee and performer Noah Kahan with their nominated duet, "Cowboys Cry Too."

Brooks & Dunn, who are nominated for CMA Vocal Duo, welcome three-time nominee this year Jelly Roll to perform "Believe."

First-time performers, Ella Langley and Riley Green, will sing their hit "you look like you love me."

Who's presenting

This year's CMA Awards presenters include Simone Biles, Clint Black, Freddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Katharine McPhee and more.

