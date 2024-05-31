2024 College World Series: North Carolina college baseball teams begin journey to Omaha

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The road to Omaha has begun, and the North Carolina college baseball team looks to earn a spot in the 2024 College World Series.
The 64-team field for the NCAA Division I baseball championship was revealed earlier this week.
The SEC and ACC host five regionals. The other host regional sites include two schools from the Big 12, two from the Pac-12 -- Arizona was crowned the last Pac-12 champion and is hosting -- and one each from the AAC and Big West.
NC State hosts South Carolina, James Madison and Bryant at Doak Field. The Wolfpack opens play on Friday at 7 p.m.on ESPN+.
No. 4 Tar Heels host Wofford, Long Island and reigning regional champions LSU. North Carolina's first game is Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Duke baseball did not earn hosting rights and is at the Norman regional.
The Blue Devils will play against Oklahoma, Oral Roberts and UConn. Their first game starts Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
Other local teams playing include ECU and Wake Forest.
ESPN contributed to this report.