2024 College World Series: North Carolina college baseball teams begin journey to Omaha

NC State and UNC are hosting two regionals this weekend.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The road to Omaha has begun, and the North Carolina college baseball team looks to earn a spot in the 2024 College World Series.

The 64-team field for the NCAA Division I baseball championship was revealed earlier this week.

The SEC and ACC host five regionals. The other host regional sites include two schools from the Big 12, two from the Pac-12 -- Arizona was crowned the last Pac-12 champion and is hosting -- and one each from the AAC and Big West.

What's happening this weekend?

NC State hosts South Carolina, James Madison and Bryant at Doak Field. The Wolfpack opens play on Friday at 7 p.m.on ESPN+.

No. 4 Tar Heels host Wofford, Long Island and reigning regional champions LSU. North Carolina's first game is Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Duke baseball did not earn hosting rights and is at the Norman regional.

The Blue Devils will play against Oklahoma, Oral Roberts and UConn. Their first game starts Friday at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

Other local teams playing include ECU and Wake Forest.

ESPN contributed to this report.