Vice President Harris comes to Greenville this weekend for campaign rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will return to North Carolina this weekend.

Her campaign said she is hosting a campaign rally in Greenville Sunday afternoon.

No further details were released on the exact location and time.

Last week, Harris visited the state in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. She opened her visit by attending a briefing with state and local officials, promising federal assistance would continue to flow and praised local communities for helping each other.

WATCH | VP Kamala Harris visits NC to survey storm damage

"We are here for the long haul," Harris said.

The visit was a day after Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump said the federal response to the disaster has been "lousy."

