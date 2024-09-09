Viola Davis, Greta Lee, Steve Martin among presenters announced for Emmys
Monday, September 9, 2024 7:19PM
A star-studded lineup has been announced for this year's presenters for the 76th Emmy Awards hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy.
The lineup represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees - all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.
In addition to the list of presenters below, there will also be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
Presenters for 2024 Emmys
- Christine Baranski - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Kathy Bates
- Meredith Baxter
- Candice Bergen
- Gael Garcia Bernal
- Matt Bomer - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Zach Braff
- Connie Britton
- Nicola Coughlan
- Billy Crystal
- Viola Davis
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Colin Farrell
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Lily Gladstone - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Selena Gomez - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Dulé Hill
- Ron Howard
- Brendan Hunt
- Joshua Jackson
- Allison Janney
- Don Johnson
- Mindy Kaling
- Jimmy Kimmel - Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)
- Padma Lakshmi
- Greta Lee - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- John Leguizamo
- George Lopez
- Diego Luna
- Jane Lynch - Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Steve Martin - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Nava Mau - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Reba McEntire
- Janel Moloney
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Niecy Nash-Betts
- Taylor Zakhar Perez
- Mekhi Phifer
- Melissa Peterman
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Sam Richardson
- Maya Rudolph
- Richard Schiff
- Martin Sheen
- Martin Short - Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jean Smart - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Jimmy Smits
- Antony Starr
- Gina Torres
- Dick Van Dyke
- Susan Kelechi Watson
- Damon Wayans
- Kristen Wiig - Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler
- Bowen Yang
- Steven Yeun
The 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will also stream the next day on Hulu.
Live "On The Red Carpet" arrival coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on ABC and streams at OnTheRedCarpet.com.
