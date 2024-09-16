WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2024 Emmys: Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Drama & more | See full list of winners

OTRC logo
Monday, September 16, 2024 1:06AM
Emmys 2024: Interviews and other special moments from the 76th Emmy Awards
Eugene and Dan Levy kicked off the Emmys with a few jokes and by introducing some of the night's nominees.

LOS ANGELES -- Television's biggest night is here! We'll soon find out the winners of the 76th Emmy Awards. Follow along as we share who won at the Emmys.

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates from the Emmys on ABC

Emmy nominations 2024: Full list

This list will be updated in real-time during the award ceremony, with winners bolded below

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • "Abbott Elementary"
  • "The Bear"
  • "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • "Hacks"
  • "Only Murders in the Building"
  • "Palm Royale"
  • "Reservation Dogs"
  • "What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
  • Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
  • Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
  • D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"

Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
Jeremy Allen White accepts the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

  • Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
  • Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

  • Lionel Boyce, "The Bear"
  • Paul W. Downs, "Hacks"
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
  • Paul Rudd, "Only Murders in the Building"
  • Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach poses in the press room with the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

  • Carol Burnett, "Palm Royale"
  • Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
  • Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"
  • Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"
  • Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Liza Colon-Zayas accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles.
Liza Colon-Zayas accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "The Bear" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

  • "Abbott Elementary" -- Randall Einhorn for "Party"
  • "The Bear" -- Christopher Storer for "Fishes"
  • "The Bear" -- Ramy Youssef for "Honeydew"
  • "The Gentlemen" -- Guy Ritchie for "Refined Aggression"
  • "Hacks" -- Lucia Aniello for "Bulletproof"
  • "The Ms. Pat Show," -- Mary Lou Belli for "I'm the Pappy"

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

  • "Abbott Elementary" for "Career Day" -- Quinta Brunson
  • "The Bear" for "Fishes" -- Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo
  • "Girls5eva" for "Orlando" -- Meredith Scardino and Sam Means
  • "Hacks" for "Bulletproof" -- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky
  • "The Other Two" for "Brooke Hosts A Night Of Undeniable Good" -- Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
  • "What We Do In The Shadows" for "Pride Parade" -- Jake Bender and Zach Dunn

Outstanding Drama Series

  • "The Crown"
  • "Fallout"
  • "The Gilded Age"
  • "The Morning Show"
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
  • "Shōgun"
  • "Slow Horses"
  • "3 Body Problem"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

  • Idris Elba, "Hijack"
  • Donald Glover, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
  • Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
  • Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
  • Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
  • Dominic West, "The Crown"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

  • Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
  • Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
  • Maya Erskine, "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
  • Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
  • Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
  • Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

  • Tadanobu Asano, "Shōgun"
  • Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
  • Mark Duplass, "The Morning Show"
  • Jon Hamm, "The Morning Show"
  • Takehiro Hira, "Shōgun"
  • Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

  • Christine Baranski, "The Gilded Age"
  • Nicole Beharie, "The Morning Show"
  • Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
  • Greta Lee, "The Morning Show"
  • Lesley Manville, "The Crown"
  • Karen Pittman, "The Morning Show"
  • Holland Taylor, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

  • "The Crown" -- Stephen Daldry for "Sleep, Dearie Sleep"
  • "The Morning Show" -- Stephen Daldry for "The Overview Effect"
  • "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" -- Hiro Murai for "First Date"
  • "Shōgun" -- Frederick E.O. Toye for "Crimson Sky"
  • "Slow Horses" -- Saul Metzstein for "Strange Games"
  • "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" -- Salli Richardson-Whitfield for "Beat L.A."

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

  • "The Crown" for "Ritz" -- Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare
  • "Fallout" for "The End" -- Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner
  • "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" for "First Date" -- Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover
  • "Shōgun" for "Anjin" -- Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks
  • "Shōgun" for "Crimson Sky" -- Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente
  • "Slow Horses" for "Negotiating With Tigers" -- Will Smith

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • "Baby Reindeer"
  • "Fargo"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • "Ripley"
  • "True Detective: Night Country"

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
  • Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
  • Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Juno Temple, "Fargo
  • Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
  • Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Jonathan Bailey, "Fellow Travelers"
  • Robert Downey Jr., "The Sympathizer"
  • Tom Goodman-Hill, "Baby Reindeer"
  • John Hawkes, "True Detective: Night Country"
  • Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"
  • Lewis Pullman, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Treat Williams, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • Dakota Fanning, "Ripley"
  • Lily Gladstone, "Under the Bridge"
  • Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Aja Naomi King, "Lessons in Chemistry"
  • Diane Lane, "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
  • Nava Mau, "Baby Reindeer"
  • Kali Reis, "True Detective: Night Country"

Jessica Gunning accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Baby Reindeer" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
Jessica Gunning accepts the award for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Baby Reindeer" during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards.
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • "Baby Reindeer" -- Weronika Tofilska for "Episode 4"
  • "Fargo" -- Noah Hawley for "The Tragedy of the Commons"
  • "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" -- Gus Van Sant for "Pilot"
  • "Lessons in Chemistry" -- Millicent Shelton for "Poirot"
  • "Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian
  • "True Detective: Night Country" -- Issa López

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

  • "Baby Reindeer" -- Richard Gadd
  • "Black Mirror" for "Joan Is Awful" -- Charlie Brooker
  • "Fargo" for "The Tragedy Of The Commons" -- Noah Hawley
  • "Fellow Travelers" for "You're Wonderful" -- Ron Nyswaner
  • "Ripley" -- Steven Zaillian
  • "True Detective: Night Country" for "Part 6" -- Issa López

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

  • "The Amazing Race"
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • "Top Chef"
  • "The Traitors"
  • "The Voice"

Outstanding Talk Series

  • "The Daily Show"
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
  • "Late Night with Seth Meyers"
  • "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

  • "Alex Edelman: Just For Us" -- Alex Edelman, Written by
  • "Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees" -- Jacqueline Novak, Written by
  • "John Early: Now More Than Ever" -- John Early, Written by
  • "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool" -- Mike Birbiglia, Written by
  • "The Oscars" -- Jamie Abrahams, Written by; Rory Albanese, Written by; Amberia Allen, Written by; Tony Barbieri, Written by; Jonathan Bines, Written by; Joelle Boucai, Written byBryan Cook, Written by; Blaire Erskine, Written by; Devin Field, Written by; Gary Greenberg, Written by; Josh Halloway, Written by; Eric Immerman, Written by; Jesse Joyce, Written by; Jimmy Kimmel, Written by; Carol Leifer, Written by; Jon Macks, Written by; Mitch Marchand, Written by; Gregory Martin, Written by; Jesse McLaren, Written by; Molly McNearney, Written by; Keaton Patti, Written by; Danny Ricker, Written by; Louis Virtel, Written by; Troy Walker, Written by

Click here to take a look at the latest Emmys stories and videos.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW