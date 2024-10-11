Early voting in North Carolina starts next Thursday

Early voting sites across the state and the Triangle are getting prepared to open next week for voters.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday is the deadline for voter registration.

But, voters who miss that deadline may register and vote at an early voting site in their county. Early voting lasts from Thursday, Oct. 17 to Nov. 2.

ABC11 got a look inside one of 22 precincts in Wake County that will be open next Thursday. Growth in the county is contributing to some changes in this year's voting sites.

They've added 6 more voting sites for Election Day bringing the total to 212 across the county. Overall, there are 22 early-voting sites.

Right now, there are over 850,00 registered voters in Wake County, up from 794,494 in 2020.

This year, voters must bring their ID to vote.

"If you don't the biggest thing is let us help you. There's a solution for you so give us a call. Let us walk you through where to find that acceptable list. If you don't have one of those our office is actually printing free photo ID cards for those individuals," said Olivia McCall who is the director of the Wake County Board of Elections.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 29 and Election Day is November 5.

