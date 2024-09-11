Optimism, energy on display at Triangle presidential debate watch parties

In Durham and Raleigh, supporters of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both felt their candidates performed well.

In Durham and Raleigh, supporters of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both felt their candidates performed well.

In Durham and Raleigh, supporters of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both felt their candidates performed well.

In Durham and Raleigh, supporters of former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris both felt their candidates performed well.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With North Carolina one of the swing states where both campaigns have been heavily focusing their energy, plenty of people across the area went out to watch the high-stakes presidential debate unfold Tuesday night.

In downtown Durham, Democrats gathered at a watch party.

The people in that room above Alley 26 said they were more than thrilled with how Vice President Kamala Harris performed.

But they also said it was imperative for everyone here to get out into the streets, to knock on doors to get people to vote.

Inside the headquarters in downtown Durham, there was a lot of raucous reaction from the roomful of Harris supporters.

RELATED | ABC News presidential debate fact check

"Three years of (former President) Donald Trump, we pretty much know who he is," said Helen Simons of Durham. "Kamala, I would agree that we have to get to know her, but she certainly looks from the surface to she's a better person to run the country than he is right now.

Harris supporter Karen Craig said she felt the vice president has done "a wonderful job."

"She knows the facts. She knows what's going on in the world," Craig said.

Harris campaign officials told ABC11 that instant research showed that some of her strongest debate moments came when she talked about abortion and about being a president for all Americans.

Meanwhile, at the Wake County GOP volunteer headquarters, there was a full house and a lot of cheers for Trump and a lot of booing and frustration expressed when Harris spoke.

Republicans at the watch party who spoke with ABC11 said they felt that Trump performed very well, and expressed concern about not hearing clearer stances on policy from Harris about what she would do if elected.

"I was a little disappointed that we're not hearing more policy from the Democratic side because I really want to hear that because when I talk to my independent friends, I want to be able to understand their viewpoint and kind of get a balanced view. It's kind of hard to do that with what I'm not hearing," said a volunteer named Glen.

Another, identified as Dee, spoke about economic concerns.

"People are suffering. You know inflation is up and we want to know what we are going, what either one of them would do if they were to get the presidency," Dee said. "And he has addressed that. I don't feel like Vice President Harris has addressed that.

As for their most memorable moments, Glen responded, "Run, spot, run. I loved it," referring to Trump's description of Harris' plan.

Dee enjoyed the moment when Harris attempted to interrupt Trump despite her muted microphone.

"Basically, when he said, 'I'm talking.' I love that. That was awesome. He gave it back right," she laughed, referring to the line that Harris used effectively on Mike Pence during their vice-presidential debate in 2020 and that Trump threw back at her Tuesday night.

This group of volunteers and GOP members appeared to be energized by the debate and are looking forward to November.

In downtown Fayetteville, dozens of North Carolina voters gathered to watch the debate inside the Cameo Art House Theatre on Hay Street.

A manager of the theater told ABC11 that it was important to give people a place to gather to watch.

"As an indie theater, we show a lot of smaller movies that talk about social issues or politics that are going on in the world," the manager said. "And I think it's really important to stay educated on those issues. So, I think it speaks to how much of a community center, a theater like this can be.

