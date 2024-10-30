Former President Trump tells crowd at Rocky Mount rally that 'Fate of the nation is in your hands'

Former President Donald Trump stressed repairing the economy and securing the border in a rally in Rocky Mount.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Rocky Mount on Wednesday, as he worked to shore up support in battleground North Carolina.

"The fate of our nation is in your hands. And this is a very important state," said Trump.

Speaking for nearly 90 minutes, Trump largely focused on campaign staples.

"No. 1 is the economy, No. 2 is inflation, No. 3, what they've done to our border," said Trump.

A Pew Research poll conducted from Aug. 26 - Sept 2 found that 81% of all voters rated the economy as "very important" behind their vote, making it the top-ranking issue.

"We will give our companies the lowest taxes, the lowest energy costs, the lowest regulatory burdens, and free access to the best and biggest market on the planet, that's us," said Trump regarding job creation, remarks made in a county which has a higher unemployment rate than the statewide average.

Trump spent the latter portion of his speech focusing on the southern border, playing three separate videos highlighting crimes committed by people living in the country illegally. The aforementioned Pew Research poll found that Trump held a seven-point advantage among respondents who said they are "very/somewhat" confident in their ability to "make wise decisions about immigration policy." While 82% of Republican supporters said immigration was very important to their vote, just 39% of Democratic backers responded the same.

Trump highlighted his strategy in dealing with gang activity as part of his broader immigration policy.

"On day one, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history. I will rescue every city and town that's been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the hell out of our country," said Trump.

He went on to say he would ban all sanctuary cities, though such a motion would ultimately need to go through Congress. Trump further called for the death penalty for any migrant who kills an American citizen or a law enforcement official.

Trump has carried North Carolina twice, a point he alluded to during his speech. However, his win by 2020 was by a smaller margin and represented his closest victory of the cycle. Democrats have invested heavily in the state, viewing it as their best, and potentially only pick-up opportunity in 2024.

Republicans are voting earlier than ever this year.

After years of prioritizing Election Day voting, Republicans and the former president have shifted their messaging, instead encouraging supporters to vote early. Thus far, they've heeded those calls, as registered Republicans have voted at higher rates than registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters in North Carolina.

"We've seen a culture change in a Republican Party," said Rep. Richard Hudson, who represents the state's 9th District and serves as Chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. "The Constitution says Election Day, so we like to vote on Election Day. But the truth is, come Election Day here in North Carolina, we're already too far behind historically. And so with the bank your vote program, the Republican Party, we're changing the culture. We're voting early."

Trump also responded to President Joe Biden's labeling of his supporters as "garbage." His opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris has sought to distance herself from Biden's inflammatory remarks.

"Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters," Trump said. "He called them garbage," which elicited boos from the crowd. "And they mean it, even though without questions my supporters are far higher quality than Crooked Joe or Lyin' Kamala."

Trump will return to North Carolina on Saturday for a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum.