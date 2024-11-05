2024 election: Maps show where presidential race and Senate, House balance of power stand

As the election enters its final stretch, it appears the presidential race remains close with a tight margin between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the balance of power in the U.S. is up for grabs.

In 538's forecast, Harris and Trump are locked in a pure toss-up race.

Here's the electoral vote count and results map for the presidential election:

A total of 34 U.S. Senate seats and 435 U.S. House of Representative seats are up for election. Republicans currently hold a majority in the House, while Democrats and independents who caucus with Democrats hold a majority in the Senate.

According to 538, the U.S. House turns on a knife's edge, yet the outcome in the U.S. Senate is not nearly as suspenseful.

Here's where the balance of power in Congress stands:

