Former President Donald Trump to speak in Charlotte this week

The location or time has not been released yet.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former President Donald Trump is set to return to North Carolina this week.

He will be speaking in Charlotte on Friday. He is expected to speak at a fraternal order of police event as the national board holds its fall meeting.

About two weeks ago, Trump and his running mate JD Vance spoke at an event in Asheboro at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame.

It was Trump's first outdoor campaign away from one of his properties since the rally in Pennsylvania, where a gunman tried to assassinate him.