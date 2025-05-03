NC State graduates reflect on time on campus, future plans: 'It's been amazing'

"As I went through the years, I gained friends. I gained confidence. And I learned how to love myself."

"As I went through the years, I gained friends. I gained confidence. And I learned how to love myself."

"As I went through the years, I gained friends. I gained confidence. And I learned how to love myself."

"As I went through the years, I gained friends. I gained confidence. And I learned how to love myself."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a moment years in the making.

"I'm very excited," said Romiashah Shah, who majored in civil engineering.

Shah, who is from India, said he plans on staying in the area for his professional career.

"(The Research Triangle Park) area is like growing, and there are many more offices coming up. There's a room for all kind of engineers from CS (computer science) to civil," said Shah.

Lily Vaughn, a political science major, is figuring out her post-graduation plans as well.

"I'm looking for jobs and I applied for my Master's in public health," said Vaughn.

"She's taken the lead. She's actually sent us a whole laundry list of things that are entry level positions and things that she's looking at and asked us to start networking with some of our friends and family and people that we know to see if there's any openings that might appeal to her," added Austin Vaughn, Lily's father.

Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed employers added 177,000 jobs last month, a sign of growth, though at a lower figure than the 228,000 jobs added in March. The unemployment rate remained flat at 4.2%.

Dean Peabody, who majored in mechanical engineering, already has his job lined up.

ALSO SEE | Make-A-Wish NC: 9-year-old with heart condition, his family get trip of a lifetime to Disney World

"It's been amazing. All I had to do was pass (my courses) just to get it done. It feels good," said Peabody.

Students reflected on their growth - both personal and academic - during their time on campus.

"As I went through the years, I gained friends. I gained confidence. And I learned how to love myself and really to grow and be resilient and have endurance to get it done," said Peabody.

"I've gained life skills," added Lily.

The moment, understandably special for their parents.

"Immense pride. I mean, the amount of work and things that (Lily) had to do to get to this point was fantastic. Her mom and I are so proud. We have four kids. She's a middle child, but she's blazed her own trail. She's done great," said Austin.

"We lost my grandma and my grandpa on my dad's side. And so for us, this is the culmination of all the hard work that they did, raising my father and supporting me. It's so special. You can't replace the feeling of having the family around you who supported you," Peabody said.

After holding on-campus graduations for individual colleges, the university will hold a commencement ceremony for all graduates at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.