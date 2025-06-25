2025 NBA mock draft: Pick predictions off trades, new intel



The 2025 NBA Finals are in the rearview.NBA draft day is here, and the intrigue continues to swirl behind the scenes.

Duke's Cooper Flagg and Rutgers' Dylan Harperare expected to be picked No. 1 and No. 2 by the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, respectively. After that, the picture is less clear.

Ahead of the two-day draft, which begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET (on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN App) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Philadelphia 76ershold the No. 3 pick, with VJ Edgecombe the presumptive favorite and Ace Bailey potentially falling down the board.

Trade talks continue behind the scenes as NBA teams huddle this week. The latest:a three-team trade agreement with the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Netson Tuesday night that saw the Celtics send center Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, while Terance Mann and Atlanta's No. 22 pick headed to the Nets, and finally, Georges Niang and a second-rounder landed with the Celtics, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo will be tracking news and team and player information until the Mavericks go on the clock Wednesday, with this version of the mock draft undergoing updates until draft time, based on our latest intel.

Last updated: Wednesday at 6:36 a.m. ET, with 22 changes throughout.

Notes: The New York Knicks' second-round pick was rescinded by the NBA after an investigation intoJalen Brunson's free agency signing in the summer of 2022. ...All heights are listed as the barefoot numbers from the NBA.

First round

Flagg made his way to Dallas this week for a visit with his projected new team, touring the city and team facilities, holding an on-court workout and leaving a strong impression on Mavericks brass throughout. There continue to be no secrets around what to expect here: Dallas might have caught an all-time lottery break in jumping its odds from No. 11 to land the No. 1 pick.

Set to make his NBA debut at 18 years old, Flagg will be positioned to make an immediate impact for a Mavericks franchise that intends to be competitive in 2025-26. Dallas will hope that walking into what figures to be a winning situation will help fast-track his growth even more, as the team has a playmaking void at the outset of next season with Kyrie Irving recovering from an ACL tear. The league will be watching what type of impact Flagg can provide immediately, with his versatile two-way skill set providing a strong starting point as he begins his professional career with high expectations. -- Woo

Harper is all but assured to hear his name called with the No. 2 pick, with rival teams saying the Spurs have shown zero interest in engaging in trade conversations. The franchise is taking a patient approach to building out its roster around Victor Wembanyama, viewing Harper as another cornerstone. Harper has visited the Spurs in San Antonio, and hosted the front office privately, appearing to have considerable enthusiasm for joining the storied franchise as it looks to return to championship contention.

The 19-year-old's combination of size, shot-creating, passing and finishing skills makes him the type of lead guard and offensive engine that is coveted in today's NBA, as his strong frame appears well-suited for playing through the physically demanding vigor required in the playoffs. The challenge of acquiring these types of players has made the Spurs reluctant to pass on the opportunity to add Harper.-- Givony

It appears Edgecombe will hear his name called at No. 3 because of his unique talent, but also because Ace Bailey's clear determination to avoid teams in this range puts the 76ers in a difficult position, potentially selecting someone who clearly does not want to play for them.

While sources say Edgecombe appeared nervous during his private workout in Philadelphia and did not shoot the ball particularly well in an unnatural one-on-one setting, he made a strong impression in interviews and meetings, something the front office values more highly.

As with Harper in San Antonio, Edgecombe's fit in Philadelphia's backcourt with Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain doesn't appear to be seamless. Still, there's significant upside to tap into with the high-level explosiveness Edgecombe possesses, as well as the flashes he has shown as a passer, shooter and defender.-- Givony

Should Edgecombe (whom the Hornets are said to be high on) come off the board at No. 3, Charlotte will likely be choosing between trade-down scenarios or picking among Knueppel, Jeremiah Fears, Bailey and Tre Johnson. The fact that Fears and Bailey have not worked out for the Hornets doesn't appear to be a significant hindrance in their decision-making process.

Rival teams believe the Hornets will ultimately prioritize Knueppel's strong perimeter shooting, playmaking and leadership skills, as well as his strong fit with the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.The Hornets would be going for a safer option in Knueppel after swinging for the fences with Tidjane Salaunin last year's draft at No. 6.

Knueppel rates well in analytics-based draft models, but the Hornets might ponder whether they could still add him if they elect to move down a few slots and acquire additional assets in the process.-- Givony

Under new leadership in Austin Ainge, it's unlikely the Jazz will be married to previous draft picks who have yet to show they are surefire long-term keepers.

With star power being a significant need for the Jazz, it makes sense to take the plunge on a talent such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite being one of the youngest players in college basketball at 18 years old. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates while dishing on the move, finish skillfully in the lane or draw fouls.

The Jazz got their first look at Fears in a private one-on-zero workout Thursday. He is also said to be drawing considerable interest from New Orleans and Brooklyn at No. 7 and No. 8 should he not hear his name called here, with the Hornets at No. 4 also not ruling out picking him despite already having a starting point guard on the roster in LaMelo Ball.-- Givony

Bailey, the No. 3 prospect on our big board, is the only U.S. prospect who hasyet to visit an NBA team facility, continuing to decline workout invites from Philadelphia, Charlotte and Utah, and seemingly preferring the group of teams ranked outside the top five, specifically Washington, New Orleans and Brooklyn at No. 6-8. This type of slide could cost him $10 million to $15 million if it happens.

Bailey's camp states they "feel confident going into the draft process," which most NBA teams interpret as meaning he has received assurances of being selected by a team considered more advantageous to Bailey in the long term, considering factors such as geography, minutes, role, opportunity and development.

However, this is not an unprecedented situation. Just last year, Alex Sarr appeared to discourage Atlanta from considering him with the No. 1 pick, ultimately dropping to Washington at No. 2 as he had hoped.

Despite the negative publicity this move has generated, rival agents are closely monitoring Bailey's strategy, recognizing the clear benefits of guiding clients to more favorable situations with an eye on maximizing long-term earning potential. Bailey could potentially recoup the money he loses in his first contract with a much larger second contract, especially if he achieves his very high ceiling as an All-Star-caliber shotmaking wing.-- Givony

Rival teams continue to wonder whether the Pelicans might look to maneuver up the board for Bailey, but if both he and Fears are off the board, Maluach appears firmly in consideration here. Also seen as an option for the Nets at No. 8, Maluach is considered by some teams as the most likely among the second-tier players in the No. 3-8 range to experience a slight drop if a surprising prospect disrupts this part of the draft, though perhaps only a few slots down the board.

Maluach fills a clear need that many teams are looking for: He's a true center who can serve as a defensive anchor in the paint and has significant potential for growth physically and skillwise. He plays with tremendous intensity and is beloved by coaches and teammates because of his off-court intangibles.

His ability to protect the rim, cover ground in a variety of pick-and-roll schemes, and provide vertical spacing as a roller and cutter, while sprinting aggressively in transition, will appeal to any team seeking a center to build around in the long term.-- Givony

Johnson has been viewed by many teams as having a somewhat narrow band of landing spots, between picks No. 4 and No. 6, but there are realistic scenarios such as this one where he slips out of that group.

Here, Fears moves into the top five, Bailey makes it to what appears to be a potential landing spot in Washington and Johnson slides to No. 8.

Though this would be a slight fall for Johnson, most around the league would be surprised to see him get past this spot. He remains part of a soft consensus group of players in the range of No. 3-8, and would have a strong argument as the best available player for the Nets. Brooklyn now holds five picks in the first round after picking up No. 22 from the Hawks in the three-team deal involvingKristaps Porzingis.

Expect Brooklyn to remain highly active in the next 24 hours, considering its wealth of capital to move around in the draft.-- Woo

Essengue's predraft officially started Sunday when he departed Ulm following Game 3 of the German league playoffs, landing in Toronto for a secret private workout before flying to New York City for the green room participants' media day. He is also expected to meet with the Nets while in New York City, and has picked up significant interest from the Suns, who could very well select him should he fall to No. 10.

Essengue's length, mobility and defensive versatility would certainly fit the Raptors' DNA, even if his inconsistent perimeter shooting would create some challenges in spacing the floor effectively for the likes of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. His youth, tools, two-way instincts and rapid rate of improvement this season suggest a high ceiling that some teams in this part of the draft could surely want to tap into.-- Givony

Bryant has had a positive predraft process and appears ticketed for the late lottery, with interest coming from Phoenix following the Suns' trade into the No. 10 spot, plus Toronto at No. 9 and Atlanta at No. 13 closely linked as landing spots.

The rest of the league has been working to get a read on the Suns since they moved into this slot Sunday by sending Kevin Durant to the Rockets. With three high-usage scorers inDevin Booker, Bradley Beal and now Jalen Green joining the team, some rival teams expect Phoenix will target a defense-minded frontcourt player who can complement what could be a clunky backcourt fit. Bryant and Collin Murray-Boyles fit that mold and are viewed as some options for the Suns.

Though Bryant isn't expected to create much of his own offense in the near future, his ability to shoot from range, add value as a passer and guard all over defensively gives him a realistic pathway to becoming a lineup fixture.-- Woo

Considering not many teams in this range have express backcourt needs, as well as the uncertainty surrounding potential trades, it has been tricky to confidently identify a landing spot for Jakucionis. Most project him in the range of No. 11-14, with the Trail Blazers and Bulls viewed as possibilities.

After Portland tradedAnfernee Simons and brought in an older guard in Jrue Holiday, clearing the way for Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe to spread their wings in the backcourt, there's perhaps more room for Portland to develop a younger backcourt player, especially one who can space the floor effectively. The emerging Donovan Clingan makes it unlikely the Blazers will target a center with this pick.

Jakucionis' unselfishness, playmaking and size, enabling him to play on and off the ball, make him a relatively seamless fit in most places with upside long-term considering he recently turned 19.-- Woo

It's not easy to peg Murray-Boyles' draft range, with most pointing to No. 10-16, which includes some of the most analytics-influenced teams in the NBA: Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Memphis. NBA teams say Murray-Boyles rates historically well in their draft models because of his strong passing, foul-drawing ability, 2-point shooting, defensive playmaking and youth, which will appeal to several teams in this range.

Chicago has a glaring long-term need in the frontcourt, with Nikola Vucevicin the final year of his deal and no big men who are considered long-term keepers. Joan Beringer, Derik Queen, Danny Wolf and Thomas Sorber are viewed as some of the options, but there is also thought that the Bulls might simply go for the best player available if a backcourt player such asKasparas Jakucionis falls to them.

Murray-Boyles' toughness, unselfishness, defensive versatility and playmaking give him a high floor, even if his lack of size and perimeter shooting might make him a situational fit in certain lineup configurations.-- Givony

Demin is another player who has been tough to pin down in terms of his landing spot, having worked out for the vast majority of franchises inside the top 20. Teams believe he's a possibility for Toronto, Portland and Chicago, as well as a sleeper target for Brooklyn,but it's possible he'll slip past that -- at which point there's a best-available case for a club such as the Hawks to simply take a swing.

Atlanta made a big splash Tuesday with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, in a three-team deal with Boston and Brooklyn that also sent the No. 22 pick from the Hawks to the Nets. That development would seem to make it less likely Atlanta targets a big man at this slot, with Porzingis effectively replacing Clint Capela's minutes and giving them a much different look up front.

At his size, Demin's potential versatility as a perimeter playmaker stands out in the context of this class. The development of his jumper, something he has worked to showcase in private, is one of the more pivotal swing skills for any prospect.-- Woo

Beringer has had a busy schedule since arriving in the U.S. following the conclusion of his season in Slovenia, conducting workouts with Chicago, Brooklyn, San Antonio, Atlanta, Memphis, Minnesota and Houston, covering his bases in the Nos. 8-19 range.

The Spurs appear to be patiently building out their roster. They could look to add frontcourt depth at this stage of the draft, adding another rim protector alongside Victor Wembanyama to shore up their interior defense.

Beringer's official measurements, conducted last week, indicate he has grown an inch and a half in the past year, now standing over 7 feet in shoes. His measurements are similar to those of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Myles Turner at the same age, helping to understand why he ranks as the draft's best shot blocker.-- Givony

Queen continues to receive mixed feedback on the workout circuit, with questions still hovering over his conditioning, shooting mechanics and competitive on-off switch,although some teams say he has been very impressive in 3-on-3 competitive action. Although he is regarded as the most skilled big in the class offensively, he doesn't appear to be maximizing some of the factors within his control and, as a result, hasn't gathered much upward momentum during the predraft process.

Following the Suns' acquisition of the 10th pick, Queen's realistic range appears to start with the Suns at No. 10 and runs into the teens, where at a certain point he becomes difficult to pass on.

The Thunder, pivoting to this draft fresh off winning the title Sunday night, are a team without any glaring roster needs but have been primarily linked by rival teams to big men, including Beringer and Sorber. Isaiah Hartenstein is under team control through 2026-27 (Oklahoma City holds a club option on the final year), and the idea of finding and developing a less expensive replacement holds weight, particularly with Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren both eligible to sign what figure to be hefty rookie extensions this summer.

Queen would simply be a bet on talent if he fell here, with the Thunder's elite defense providing ample cover for him and Oklahoma City better positioned to weather risk than most.

There are rumblings that Queen could be selected as high as No. 7, where he has a big fan in Pelicans general manager Troy Weaver, a fellow DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia) native, a move that would send the draft in a completely different direction should it materialize.-- Woo

Coward has seen his stock explode over the past month as teams have gotten a closer look at his impressive physical tools, perimeter shooting and defensive potential, creating a better understanding of his late-blooming trajectory.

A young senior who turns 22 on Sept. 11, Coward fits a mold every NBA team is seeking with his size and frame and career 38% 3-point shooting. He could still have room to improve, as he was improbably playing Division III basketball three years ago.

He worked out Monday for Memphis (one-on-zero because he still hasn't progressed yet to 3-on-3 settings), which just acquired the No. 16 pick from Orlando. Coward also is getting long looks from Phoenix, Chicago, San Antonio and Oklahoma City, with most teams in the 20s operating under the assumption that he'll be gone by that part of the draft.-- Givony

The Timberwolves are signaling their openness to trading this pick for future assets, depending on who is available here at No. 17.

Sorber has also risen during the predraft process, despite being sidelined since February because of a toe injury that necessitated season-ending surgery, which means he will miss summer league. NBA teams are eager to acquire centers such as Sorber, who can provide physicality and rim protection with his robust frame and wingspan. The Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nets all appear interested in adding girth to their frontcourts.

The Timberwolves face uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, as Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possess player options in their contracts, giving them the opportunity to explore free agency this summer.

Sorber's length, feel for the game and developing skill set provide him with a chance to become a contributor in the coming years, even though it might take him some time to reach that point.-- Givony

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Wolf has one of the wider ranges in the first round, with interest from several teams in the back half of the lottery as well as several potential landing spots in the top 20, including Memphis, Minnesota and Brooklyn.Washington is another team that could take a chance on him, with his playmaking ability at 7 feet a particularly intriguing experiment on a team that would have minutes to offer him immediately.

Wolf's uncommon mix of size and skill set has been a polarizing evaluation for many around the NBA, but he has received strong reviews in private workouts, which has seemingly helped to stabilize his draft status.-- Woo

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee)

Newell is another player who appears to have helped himself in the predraft process, having showcased his physical tools and room for growth as a shooter, helping some teams better understand the potential versatility he could provide as a stretch-4. Still, he has a somewhat wider range on draft night, drawing consideration from teams in the back half of the lottery but with scenarios also in play where he could slip into the late teens or early 20s.

The Nets have understandably been among the busiest teams in the predraft process, holding picks in every part of the first round and six selections in the top 40. Most around the league expect Brooklyn to be active in trades this week, though it's not yet clear exactly what that will look like, the prospect of trading up from here to acquire a second lottery pick is among the scenarios the Nets could explore.

Although the team is unlikely to roster six rookies, Brooklyn has brought in the vast majority of the draft for workouts, giving it more first-hand information on the class than any other team. The Nets are also viewed as a desirable destination by many agents, due to the minutes and opportunity they have available next season. Newell's long-term upside could be appealing to them as a developmental addition here.-- Woo

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State)

McNeeley has drawn positive feedback on the workout circuit, where he reminded teams of his all-around offensive ability coming off a tricky season that was hampered by an ankle injury. He has interest all over the back half of the first round, including the Nets, Heat, and Jazz in this range.

Miami is perennially among the toughest teams for rival organizations, as well as player agents, to get a read on, with a tight-lipped approach to how it conducts its predraft process. Walter Clayton Jr. is another player who has frequently been tied to this spot.-- Woo

Gonzalez's Real Madrid is currently competing in the finals of the ACB playoffs, meaning he will not be able to conduct any workouts in the U.S. before the draft, as the series might potentially extend to June 30.

Gonzalez finished the regular season strong, but his minutes have since faded as the playoffs progressed, with him playing only 10 total minutes in the past four games. He is nonetheless a prospect that a team in the 20s probably will decide to select, thanks to the impressive physical tools, strong feel for the game and frenetic energy he brings defensively.

Utah has clear needs on the wing and could give him the type of runway needed to reach the significant potential he showed at every stage of his career before this season.-- Givony

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Atlanta)

With five first-round picks at their disposal, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets take several talent swings, hoping to uncover gems with some of their later selections.

The Nets have a void in the backcourt, depending on what they do with their first few picks, and this situation will be considered highly attractive to any of the guards slated to be picked in this range.

After starting the season projected as a top-10 pick, Traore's draft position dropped because of inconsistent play, but there's still plenty to like with his size, ballhandling, playmaking creativity and upside, making him a worthy gamble for a team in Brooklyn's situation and at this point in the draft.-- Givony

Clayton has showcased his dynamic shotmaking in workouts and worked his way up boards in a first round that has shaped up somewhat light on point guard options. He has fans in front offices selecting higher than this, with scenarios in play in which he lands in the top 20. His explosiveness and ability to create his own shot are strong calling cards that should give him a pathway to being a useful bench scorer, at worst.

Minnesota, Miami and Atlanta are considered potential suitors. If Clayton becomes available here, he would be a potential plug-and-play option for a team that could use additional backcourt shooting.

The Pelicans have been highly active under Joe Dumars thus far, trading CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Wizards on Tuesday in a deal that brought back Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this draft. They acquired this pick from Indiana last week, sending the Pacers' 2026 first-rounder back to them to move back into the draft. That decision to trade with the Pacers raised the question among rival teams as to whether the Pelicans would dangle this pick to try to move up from No. 7, but New Orleans is thought to have genuine interest in several players in this range.-- Woo

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Factoring in the Thunder's wealth of young talent and crowded roster situation, most around the league believe Oklahoma City will ultimately opt to trade this pick. What that actually will look like remains to be seen -- the Thunder could package it to try and move up from No. 15 and target exactly the player they want. They're a team that has historically been active in draft-night deals.

Riley has fans in front offices in the top 20 but could also wind up falling into this range, with potential landing spots ahead of this, including Brooklyn, Atlanta and New Orleans. His advocates around the NBA see major upside because of his excellent size, offensive feel and shooting potential, but it's understood that it will take him time to add physical strength and, hopefully, improve defensively.-- Woo

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Richardson is the highest-ranked player (No. 18) on the ESPN big board not to get invited to the NBA draft green room (24 players invited), leaving some uncertainty about where he might end up being selected.

His draft range starts around No. 16 with Memphis, which has drafted several players in the past few years with similar statistical profiles and might end up having a backcourt void to fill soon, all the way to the mid-20s portion of the first round.

The Magic are another team that could look to add shooting and backcourt depth and might be intrigued by Richardson's scoring efficiency, defensive intensity and ability to play without the ball.-- Givony

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

The Nets continue to actively approach this draft, now controlling six picks in the top 40, and also the only team with meaningful salary cap space to facilitate moves for other teams, as they did by taking inTerance Mannfrom Atlanta as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade Tuesday.

Clifford has interest in the teens, including Oklahoma City and Memphis, with his range running down into the 20s. He has received positive feedback on the workout circuit, viewed as a potential plug-and-play rotation option due to his versatility coming off a strong season at Colorado State.

Brooklyn is considered one of several potential landing spots for him, although it's not a guarantee he will be available at No. 26, nor that the Nets are ultimately the team that selects here.-- Woo

As previously mentioned, these Nets picks -- particularly the pair in the 20s -- are viewed around the league as fluid, depending on what moves Brooklyn ultimately decides to pursue this week.

Fleming was not invited to the NBA draft green room, pointing to the likelihood he might fall to the back of the first round. He hasn't gathered much momentum over the past month but remains in consideration due to his physical tools and improving 3-point shooting. While not a flashy player or immensely skilled, his length, improvement track and late-blooming trajectory point to untapped potential.-- Woo

Raynaud has played himself into late first-round consideration alongside a somewhat short list of centers, which also includes Ryan Kalkbrenner and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. He is broadly viewed as having the most untapped upside of that trio, due to his flashes of offensive skill and more developed capacity to space the floor. His showing at the draft combine helped to reaffirm that, and the fact he only picked up basketball full-time as a high school senior coupled with strong intangibles has helped his stock.

The Celtics have been highly active this week, offloading the salaries of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in order to get under the second tax apron -- two moves that saved Boston a projected $180 million in tax penalties, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. With Jayson Tatum injured and the understanding that next season presents a step backward, Boston can to go most any direction with this pick and at No. 32, with the focus on cultivating long-term roster quality more so than addressing short-term needs this late in the draft.

Raynaud would provide a viable depth option up front as he continues to develop.-- Woo

The Suns had some real holes to fill in their frontcourt even before trading 7-foot power forward Kevin Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, a situation that has only been amplified.

The 23-year-old Kalkbrenner, a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, looks more ready to help a team on the interior than most players in this draft range, being one of the best shot blockers in this class. The Suns will likely continue to be active in the coming days and could continue to make moves with their roster and increasing trove of first- and second-round picks, providing them significantly more flexibility than they've had of late.-- Givony

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Due to their hefty payroll, the Clippers will presumably be thinking with a short-term lens as they try to maximize this competitive window, with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard now in their mid-30s.

Penda, who can play multiple positions, is young enough to portend upside and might be a reliable jump shot away from offering some bench value, makes for an interesting fit here.

Penda has been an interesting sleeper name for teams due to his versatility and his capability to play all over the floor on offense and also defend several spots. While his perimeter shooting and limited run-jump physical profile are question marks for teams, his feel, skill and size are all nice selling points.-- Woo

Second round

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service used by NBA, NCAA and international teams.