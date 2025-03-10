With a $20K budget, teens in Rocky Mount design their ultimate hangout at the Boys & Girls Club

It's part of a nationwide partnership between furniture leasing company Aaron's and the Boys and Girls Club of America.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A group of teens in Rocky Mount is getting the chance to design their ideal safe space.

On Monday, volunteers from the Aaron's store in Rocky Mount started assembling the new space, which includes giant TVs, gaming consoles, a popcorn machine, and more.

All of the products were chosen by the teens themselves.

"It's really important that the teens have a voice in this project and that we are here to amplify that voice," said Michael Wall, Aaron's Senior Director of Corporate Affairs. "We gave them a $20,000 budget to build out this room and build out their space somewhere that will appeal to them and their peers somewhere to come to have fun, learn, really step into their adolescence and adulthood."

The grand unveiling is happening at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday when the teens will get to tour their refreshed space for the first time.

"It's like Christmas beyond December, it's like, we're doing this and it's like, when I get of school I can't wait to get to the club, all these things I dreamed of having in room, at my house, now I have them," said Ron Green, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region