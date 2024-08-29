No. 24 N.C. State opens season of high hopes against Western Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- N.C. State is opening a season with ambitions of being a serious contender for the Atlantic Coast Conference title, bolstered by transfers like a 10,000-yard career passer in former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

The Wolfpack has a marquee matchup with No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 7 in Charlotte but first must take care of business against Western Carolina, a Southern Conference team ranked No. 19 in the preseason Championship Subdivision poll.

It's the first chance to get a first look at the retooled roster, which features potentially the most explosive offensive skill players Dave Doeren has had in his time as head coach at NC State.

Kickoff is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium. The game will be televised by ACC Network.

N.C. State is 7-0 all-time against the Catamounts.

KEY MATCHUP

The Wolfpack defense has uncertainty in terms of who will replace star linebacker Payton Wilson -- the Associated Press league defensive player of the year, the Butkus Award winner as the nation's top linebacker and the Bednarik Award winner for top overall defensive player.

Western Carolina has new coordinators on both sides of the football, with the offense standing out as a big change after ranking fourth in FCS in scoring (37.5 points) and first in yardage (504.1) under Kade Bell. But Bell has departed for Pittsburgh, and the offense is led by promoted assistant coach Rylan Wells.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

N.C. State: WR KC Concepcion. He was a freshman star who elevated his game through the second half of last season, finishing with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns. Last year, the offense revolved around getting Concepcion the ball in creative ways. This year, he figures to have plenty of help with Ohio State transfer Noah Rogers, Wake Forest transfer Wesley Grimes and UConn transfer tight end Justin Joly. Duke transfer running back Jordan Waters anchors a revamped ground game that was one of the Wolfpack's weakest areas last season.

WCU: QB Cole Gonzales. He threw for 2,803 yards last year to go with a program single-season record 28 touchdowns, finishing as the league's offensive player of the year.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is the fifth time the Catamounts will visit Raleigh in N.C. State's season opener. ... N.C. State has won twice in shutouts and has averaged 47 points in the series. ... N.C. State won the last meeting 41-0 in 2019. ... Western Carolina is 0-9 against ranked Bowl Subdivision opponents, most recently losing 76-0 at Oklahoma in 2021. The Catamounts haven't scored more than 16 points in any of those games, the first coming against Louisville in 2001.

The Associated Press contributed.