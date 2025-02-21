Woman, two juveniles killed in stabbing at house in Fayetteville, man in custody

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is conducting a death investigation after three people died from stab wounds.
Police were called to the 200 block of Bellarthur Lane just before 9 a.m. Friday for a stabbing. Responding officers found multiple people with critical injuries. FPD says when EMS arrived all three had died.
Two of those victims were juveniles, FPD says. A woman was also killed. The deadly stabbing happened inside the same house, according to Fayetteville police.
The names of the victims have not been released at this time.
A man has been taken into custody.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective B. Campbell at (910) 813-8012.
