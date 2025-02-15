3 Granville County deputies under investigation following use of force incident

OXFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Granville County deputies are under investigation following of an incident that happened in January.

The Granville County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to calls about a disturbance on Harts Cross Road in Stovall on Jan. 26.

Authorities said a "use of force" investigation lead to the suspension or placement on investigative leave of the three deputies. The sheriff said the investigation into the deputies will be done with the assistance of the Durham County Sheriff's Office.

"People may ask why it would take the 26th until now to bring this to light and or to bring it to some point where I made a decision," Sheriff Robert Fountain said. "I wanted to take the appropriate time and due diligence to ensure that all the time I can provide you the community with more details into this investigation."

