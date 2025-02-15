Nearly 300 charges filed against 5 teens in Durham car break-ins

Durham Police said the teens stole a variety of items including guns and credit cards.

Durham Police said the teens stole a variety of items including guns and credit cards.

Durham Police said the teens stole a variety of items including guns and credit cards.

Durham Police said the teens stole a variety of items including guns and credit cards.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police filed nearly 300 charges against five juveniles in connection with a series of car break-ins.

These crimes took place between December and January.

The suspects range in age from 14 to 17.

Police said the teens stole a variety of items including guns and credit cards.

Two of the teens involved were also charged with firing at a state trooper during a chase in Orange County.

Durham Police said they are committed to cracking down on these crimes.

"Vehicle break-ins have been commonplace for years ... criminals are getting more bold, breaking windows, you know, offending at a higher level and a greater volume than ever seen before, but then seeing now that this activity where you're hitting dozens of vehicles a night in commercial areas across multiple cities, isn't going to be tolerated - it's going to be solved swiftly and then you're going to be into secured custody so that you're no longer on the streets," said Durham Police Sgt. J. Wagstaff.

Officers said the community is key to helping solve these types of crimes. So, if you see something, police ask you to report it, no matter how small you think it might be.

In December, nearly 200 juvenile petitions were filed against three teens in Durham after police said they were linked to multiple vehicle break-ins in November.