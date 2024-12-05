Nearly 200 juvenile petitions filed against 3 teens in connection with Durham vehicle break-ins

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 200 juvenile petitions were filed against three teens in Durham after police said they were linked to multiple vehicle break-ins in November.

Durham police said the incidents happened at five different locations in the early morning hours between Nov. 13 and 14. Police said the locations included the 20 block of Providence Court, the 1800 block of NC Highway 54, the 1900 block of West Park Drive, the 2500 block of Meridian Parkway, and the 3000 block of Ivey Wood Lane.

Authorities filed 186 juvenile petitions in connection with the incidents.

Police said a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old were charged with 37 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, seven counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of larceny of a firearm, larceny of motor vehicle, and 15 counts of conspiracy.

ALSO SEE: Unusual way suspected burglars broke into some houses in Durham

Investigators said secured custody orders were submitted to Juvenile Justice for the teens.

The Durham Police Department is asking community members to remember to secure their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, remove spare car keys, valuables, and firearms from their vehicles, and report any suspicious activity to 911.

Anyone with any information about any of these motor vehicle break-ins is asked to call Corporal M. Henderson at 919-560-4440 extension 29357. You can also submit a CrimeStoppers tip online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org or call (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

