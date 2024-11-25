Alleged burglars cut large hole in wall to break-into Durham house: 'Hard to convey'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Usually one of the first questions that comes to mind when there's been a home break-in is how the suspect gained entry. Answers usually include through a door, perhaps a window, or an open garage.

How about cutting through the wall?

Last Wednesday, at least four houses along West Club Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in Durham reported four separate break-ins.

However, in one of the incidents, the would-be burglars cut a hole through the resident's wall inside of her utility closet.

"That's the part that I can't figure out," said the victim, who asked to remain anonymous. "I assume it's someone who had an idea of how these things work to begin with. There's like studs in the way and they found the perfect hole to just go right through. So, yeah I have no idea."

In photos she shared with ABC11, clearly shown is a hole inside a room of her house measuring less than 2 feet by 2 feet. She said nothing of value was taken from the home.

Suspected burglars broke into houses by cutting a hole in the wall (Photo: ABC11 via homeowner)

"At first I thought was there an explosion or something because all my clothes were all over the place. And then I realized someone came through a hole in my wall," she said. "Maybe it was someone who had a lot of familiarity with how to get in."

And then I realized someone came through a hole in my wall. Homeowner

She said the police told her that they had never seen anything like this before. Durham Police neither confirmed nor denied the frequency of this particular type of activity.

However, in response, they said nothing was taken and no arrests have been made.

"The police were kind of making a joke like the Kool-Aid man. It was horrible. It was hard to convey," she said. "I didn't know if they were still in the house. It was a really tough situation."

Durham Police have asked residents to contact Crimestoppers if they have any information about this case that could lead to an arrest.

