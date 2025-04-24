Testing at NC State's Poe Hall stopped due to lack of federal funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University has announced the investigation into Poe Hall has been called off due to lack of funding at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Poe Hall was closed back in November back in 2023 when toxic chemicals were found, setting off an investigation by the federal government.

Back in 2024, the CDC announced it would evaluate Poe Hall for potential cancer clusters.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also confirmed that all health hazard evaluations across the state have been put on hold because of federal cuts.

Those evaluations are used to identify potential hazards in the workplaces and find ways to fix them.

With this new announcement it isn't known when the problems will be fixed or when the building will reopen.

