New independent testing begins at NC State's Poe Hall after out-of-court agreement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New testing will begin today at North Carolina State University's Poe Hall after an out-of-court agreement for an independent review of the building.

Attorneys representing a former graduate assistant told ABC11 that independent testing started this morning.

The work will take multiple days, and there are about 40 people inside Poe Hall. The number includes individuals who will be conducting independent testing as well as those from NC State.

Access to the building is granted under the agreement that any findings remain confidential.

Poe Hall has been closed since November last year when toxic PCB chemicals were discovered.

The university has been doing testing and the second round was completed last month.

The primary source of PCBs was identified in the building's HVAC system.

NC State said the next steps include working with the EPA to remedy the problem.

ABC11 asked NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson how much the work could cost or when it would start.

He wasn't able to provide a timeline or an exact amount but said it would be millions upon millions of dollars.

NC State said in a statement that it's pleased an agreement has been reached.

"We expect that all inspections and testing will be complete by early August. While the building remains closed and access limited, this approach ensures that the interested law firms are able to gather the information they are seeking in an orderly process prior to any remediation of the building."

