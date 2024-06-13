Legal battle rages on for access to NC State's Poe Hall, where toxic chemicals were found

The legal fight continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University where toxic chemicals were discovered in the building.

The legal fight continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University where toxic chemicals were discovered in the building.

The legal fight continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University where toxic chemicals were discovered in the building.

The legal fight continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University where toxic chemicals were discovered in the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The legal battle continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University. Toxic chemicals were discovered in the building, which has been closed for months.

The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled Thursday morning to keep the stay in place. That stay prevents any outside investigation from happening.

University Spokesperson Mick Kulikowski issued a statement saying in part, "NC State recognizes that others may be interested in conducting their own investigations related to Poe Hall. Complying with discovery in litigation is one of many interests that the university is balancing since voluntarily closing the building last November."

A former graduate assistant who is battling terminal cancer is suing the school. He wants to conduct independent testing.

His attorney told ABC11 they plan to respond to the court's ruling in the next 10 days

The building will remain shut down through at least the end of this year.

The university said on its website, "At this time, the university is not offering health testing or reimbursement for health testing related to Poe Hall."

"(It) makes me upset that they're not providing any type of health," said Gabriela Jones, who spent four years taking classes inside Poe Hall. "I think that it's like a little messed up that they're not contributing anything. We've got a new baseball field. We've got a new jumbo screen at Carter Finley Stadium. So things go to sports, but they don't go to student health."

NC State does have a dedicated page on its website that provides updates on Poe Hall.

A new report was posted earlier this month. A second phase of testing found the primary source of PCBs was identified in the building's HVAC supply ducts.

NC State said all of the samples collected were below EPA exposure levels.