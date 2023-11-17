Poe Hall at NC State closed for environmental testing over air quality concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Poe Hall at North Carolina State will be closed to students for environmental testing, according to the university.

Next week all operations in in the building will be moved online or to other locations so the testing can take place.

Employees will have access to the building until Thanksgiving break.

The university did preliminary testing in October after complaints about about air quality.

Results from those tests showed the presence of an environmental contaminant (PCB) in the building. Out of an abundance of caution, the university decided to do more comprehensive testing.