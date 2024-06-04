Report reveals latest findings in testing at NC State's Poe Hall

According to the report, the primary source of PCBs, a chemical linked to cancer, was identified in the building's HVAC supply ducts.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New details were released Monday into the ongoing investigation into toxic chemicals found inside NC State's Poe Hall.

The university announced Monday that it had completed the second phase of testing.

However, according to the report, though relatively high concentrations of PCBs were found, data showed the concentrations in the air did not exceed Environmental Protection Agency thresholds.

Poe Hall was shut down in November after the chemicals were discovered.

NC State will use this new report to consult with the EPA on recommended next steps.

