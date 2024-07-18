NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson to retire next year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina State University will soon be looking for a new chancellor because Randy Woodson announced he will be retiring on June 30, 2025.

Woodson made the announcement Thursday afternoon during a regularly scheduled NC State Board of Trustees meeting at Park Alumni Center.

"For 14 years, Randy Woodson has perfectly captured the pragmatic brilliance of NC State," said UNC System President Peter Hans. "Like the university he leads, Randy is sharp, good-natured, and eager to get things done for North Carolina. It's made him a great colleague and one of the most effective leaders in this state."

Woodson is credited with implementing plans that grew the university's influence, infrastructure and reputation. Graduation rates and retention rates also saw improvements under Woodson.

"Under Chancellor Woodson's visionary leadership, North Carolina State University has transformed into one of our nation's preeminent public research universities. Chancellor Woodson will leave a lasting legacy of innovation and success, and I want to thank him for his steadfast dedication to advancing knowledge and enriching the lives of countless individuals in North Carolina and beyond through his service to the NC State community," Sen. Thom Tillis said in a statement.

Woodson, 67, took over as the university's 14th chancellor in April 2010. That 14-year tenure is extremely long for the leader of an American university.

Before arriving at NC State, Woodson was an internationally renowned plant molecular biologist. He specialized in the reproductive processes of agricultural crops. He also served as a provost and vice chancellor at Purdue University.

Universities in flux

Woodson's announcement is just the latest in a string of upheavals for universities in North Carolina.

Kevin Guskiewicz left the University of North Carolina to take over as president at Michigan State University. He was replaced by Lee Roberts as interim chancellor, but a fulltime chancellor announcement has not yet been made for UNC.

After nearly nine months of searching, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A &T), the country's largest historically Black university (HBCU), has a new chancellor. In late June, UNC Board of Governors announced James Martin II would lead NC A &T.

The chancellor search at NC A &T was initially prompted in September when Chancellor Harold L. Martin announced his retirement. His retirement came after 15 years serving as North Carolina A &T chancellor.

North Carolina Central University named a new chancellor June 6. The selection was Dr. Karrie G. Dixon, who had been serving as Elizabeth City State University's chancellor. Elizabeth City State University then chose Dr. Catherine Edmonds as interim chancellor to fill the opening.

Back in May, Bonita J. Brown was elected as chancellor of Winston-Salem State University. She began her tenue on July 1. She succeeded Interim Chancellor Anthony Graham and former Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who retired in 2023.

Farther west, the chancellor of Appalachian State University stepped down back in April citing her health. Sheri Everts had been chancellor since 2014. Dr. Heather Hulburt Norris was appointed interim chancellor shortly after Everts stepped down.