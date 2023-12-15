Duke graduate, Lee H. Roberts, chosen as interim chancellor for UNC after Kevin Guskiewicz departure

Lee H. Roberts will take over as interim chancellor on January 12.

Lee H. Roberts will take over as interim chancellor on January 12.

Lee H. Roberts will take over as interim chancellor on January 12.

Lee H. Roberts will take over as interim chancellor on January 12.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An interim chancellor at UNC has been named after former chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz accepted the job of president at Michigan State University.

UNC System President Peter Hans announced Friday that Lee H. Roberts will take over as interim chancellor on January 12.

Guskiewicz stepped down after five years as chancellor at UNC.

Guskiewicz is the third chancellor to leave UNC in 10 years, which one previous chancellor says is all the fault of leaders appointed to run the UNC System.

"Since 2010, the governing boards of the University of North Carolina System have shown that they've been watching too much "House of Cards." If the leaking, undermining and bad governance don't stop, they could easily make it 4-for-4 in a few years," Holden Thorpe wrote in an op-ed after Guskiewicz left for Michigan State.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, also blamed "meddling from legislative appointees" for driving away talent from the chancellor's office. "Hard right appointees" from the Republican-led legislature are damaging the university's reputation, he said.

Roberts served as a budget director under Republican Gov. Pat McCrory. He was then appointed by a GOP-led General Assembly to serve as a member of the UNC System Board of Governors.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Roberts is a Duke University graduate and has taught a public policy course there since 2020. He has no prior experience in university administration.

Before his political appointments, Roberts co-founder an investment firm; he remains an investment managers and managing partner at that firm.