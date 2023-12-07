Michigan State schedules personnel meeting as rumors swirl that Kevin Guskiewicz could leave UNC

The chancellor is the finalist for the presidency at Michigan State University.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz is rumored to be in line to leave Chapel Hill to be the president of Michigan State University.

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees announced it would hold a meeting Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss a personnel matter. The board would not comment on if it was about Guskiewicz or the open president position.

A reporter with the Chronicle of Higher Education posted on social media that Guskiewicz would be announced as Michigan State University's president at the Friday morning meeting.

ABC11 previously reported that Guskiewicz was the finalist for the presidency at Michigan State.

Guskiewicz became Chancellor in 2019. He's seen the university through the Silent Sam controversy, the COVID-19 pandemic, a Supreme Court ruling over the university's admission practices and the deadly shooting of a professor on campus.

Through all of that he remains well liked by much of the faculty and staff at the university.

"I think losing him would be a very great loss to Carolina, both speaking as the Student Body President, but also as myself," Christopher Everett said. "He definitely cares about this place. He's dedicated so much of his life in service over 20 years of service to this place. And so I'm very worried about a future without him here, but nonetheless, making sure that I'm doing my position and being there for somebody and supporting him in his time here, regardless how long that will be."

Everett said as recent as Wednesday night Guskiewicz told him personally that his departure to Michigan State was not a done deal.

In recent days, the UNC community rallied around the chancellor, hoping to keep him at the university.

"There has been a huge outpouring of support for the chancellor, I've gotten multiple emails and texts from current and former faculty," said Beth Moracco, chair of the faculty and associate professor of health behavior.

Her name was on a letter written to the chancellor asking him to stay. Moracco has known Guskiewicz since she was a graduate student too, and has worked alongside him for years.

"Whenever there is any kind of challenge or decision to be made, he reaches out to a wide variety of students, staff and faculty," she said. "He takes in all sorts of perspectives, considers all of them, keeps those lines of communication open."

Michigan State's student newspaper reported that he would only accept the job if he could do so without interference from the board.