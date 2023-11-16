UNC chancellor on short list for MSU president

Kevin Guskiewicz is reportedly a top contender for the presidency spot at Michigan State University.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Chapel Hill's chancellor is on the short list for another job out of state.

The university may soon be needing new leadership on campus as Kevin Guskiewicz is reportedly a top contender for the presidency spot at Michigan State University.

The student newspaper in East Lansing first reported the news that he is a finalist for the position.

Guskiewicz has been chancellor at UNC since 2019, filling the role on an interim basis from February 2019 until he was selected permanently as the university's 12th chancellor in December that year.

According to our partners at the News and Observer, two years ago concerns rose among some faculty that Guskiewicz might be removed from the chancellorship, in part because he supported the hiring of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones as a faculty member and expressed disappointment when she wasn't initially offered tenure by the university's Board of Trustees.

According to that student paper, University of Texas-San Antonio President Taylor Amy was also a finalist before he took himself out of consideration.

It's not known when a final decision will be made on the position.