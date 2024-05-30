Bonita J. Brown elected as new chancellor of Winston-Salem State University

This concluded a national search that included 50 candidates and three finalists endorsed by WSSU Board of Trustees.

This concluded a national search that included 50 candidates and three finalists endorsed by WSSU Board of Trustees.

This concluded a national search that included 50 candidates and three finalists endorsed by WSSU Board of Trustees.

This concluded a national search that included 50 candidates and three finalists endorsed by WSSU Board of Trustees.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bonita J. Brown was elected as chancellor of Winston-Salem State University Wednesday.

This concluded a national search that included 50 candidates and three finalists endorsed by WSSU Board of Trustees.

Brown's appointment begins at WSSU July 1. She will succeed Interim Chancellor Anthony Graham and former Chancellor Elwood Robinson, who retired last year.

Being a Winston-Salem native born to WSSU alumni, this will be a homecoming for Brown. From 2004 to 2006, she served as an assistant attorney for the university.

"It is a true honor and a privilege to return home to lead this great institution. WSSU stands out as a leader in social mobility, which I have personally benefited from through my parents, and I want to provide that same opportunity to others in this region," Brown said.

Brown is coming from NKU in Kentucky, where she served as vice president and chief strategy officer. According to a news release, in the past five years, she has boosted retention and on-time graduation of students. She also managed the university's budget as interim president from January to October in 2023.

Her other leadership experience in high education includes:

Vice Chancellor, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Chief of Staff, University of North Carolina at Greensboro

General Counsel, University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Chief of Staff, University of North Texas

In a news release, UNC System President Peter Hans, who recommended Brown, said she will bring devotion to WSSU with sharp management skills and insights from her experience.

"Winston-Salem State is a powerhouse of opportunity and economic mobility, and I'm thrilled we have a leader who can build on those strengths," he said. "It's an honor to welcome Bonita Brown back to the Triad and to a campus that played such a huge role in her life. Her energetic leadership and deep experience with strategy and policy are exactly what WSSU needs for this moment of great challenge and great promise in higher education."

In a news release, Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey said Brown has proven throughout her career that she puts students first.

"She is the kind of leader who will empower students to succeed at Winston-Salem State," Ramsey said. "I am delighted she is coming home to North Carolina to serve this important institution."

Brown earned her undergraduate and law degrees from Wake Forest University and attended the Institute of Educational Management at Harvard University.