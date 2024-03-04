Former UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz starts new job at Michigan State University

Kevin Guskiewicz spent almost three decades at UNC-Chapel Hill before deciding to leave the university.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVD) -- It is the first day on the job for former UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. He will begin his new job at Michigan State University.

His new position comes with a significant pay raise. As UNC's chancellor, Guskiewicz made $620,000.

At Michigan State he will be paid a base salary of $975,000.

UNC named Lee Roberts as interim chancellor and he took over in January.

Unlike Guskiewicz, who had spent more than two decades at UNC before being named chancellor, Roberts' background is more of a mix of public and private sector roles.

He is the founder and managing partner of a Raleigh-based private investment firm and is also a member of the UNC System Board of Governors and chair of its budget committee.