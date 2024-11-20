Man charged in string of Raleigh fast-food chain, gas station robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man was arrested in connection with a string of business robberies, police said Wednesday.

Sean Sincere Truth Solorzano, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is accused of robbing Taco Bell at 6405 Falls of Neuse Road on Nov. 5 and again Nov. 17; Eagles Gas, 8411 Capital Blvd. on Nov. 9; and McDonald's, 6213 Falls of Neuse Road on Nov. 13.

No other information was immediately released.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

